Alyssa Snider from Big Brother 24 has been enjoying her time in Florida.

In addition to getting “stronger every day” at her gym, she has also been spending a lot of time in the sun.

Last summer, Alyssa spent a lot of time indoors as a member of the BB24 cast.

Except when she was forced to live in the backyard for a week.

Alyssa finished in fifth place and became a member of the BB24 jury, where she voted for Taylor Hale to win.

While in the house, Alyssa was also in a showmance with fellow cast member Kyle Capener.

The couple then tried dating in the real world and even took a long trip through Europe together, but the relationship recently ended.

Alyssa Snider shares some stunning beach photos

In a new Instagram post, Alyssa Snider shared two beach photos where she is posed in a bikini.

Many of her followers have left messages of support on the post, including several Big Brother women.

So far, nearly 9,000 people have also liked her latest photos.

Big Brother women comment on Alyssa’s bikini photos

“Can you get anymore beautiful,” wrote Jasmine Davis from Big Brother 24.

Earlier in the week, Jasmine shared some of her own swimsuit photos, posing in a Baywatch-red number.

“Hotttt,” reads the comment that Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23 wrote.

“Common Alyssa W,” Matt Turner from BB24 wrote as he denoted that her post was a winner.

Below is a sampling of the many comments on Alyssa’s post.

Messages of support from Alyssa Snider’s followers. Pic credit: @AlyssaSnida/Instagram

More news from Big Brother

Many former houseguests have been making news in the last month, with a lot going on in their personal lives.

Big Brother 15 houseguest Amanda Zuckerman just had a baby. Amanda got married after being a part of the BB15 cast and celebrated the arrival of her son.

And speaking of kids, Big Brother 20 couple Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C shared a cute video of their baby girl. Since their time on the show, the couple has married, moved to Puerto Rico, and increased their family numbers.

Wedding bells are also on the way for the Big Brother 21 winner because Jackson Michie just got engaged. Jackson played the game in the summer of 2019 and beat Holly Allen in the jury vote.

Stay tuned because the show’s producers will soon reveal a new group of people making up the BB25 cast. And they will all be competing for a $750,000 cash prize.

Big Brother 25 will air in the summer of 2023 on CBS.