Big Brother alums Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett attacked outside of their bar

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett from Big Brother 22 were reportedly attacked outside their bar in Ft. Lauderdale.

TMZ states that a couple was displeased about being told the bar was closed.

And after the couple repeatedly asked for drinks and refused to leave, the report states that Memphis got mad and screamed, “F*** you and your girlfriend!”

Memphis was a member of the Big Brother 10 cast, where he finished as runner-up to winner Dan Gheesling.

Christmas was a part of the Big Brother 19 cast, where she finished in third place behind winner Josh Martinez and runner-up Paul Abrahamian.

Memphis and Christmas were also invited back to play on Big Brother 22, leading to a relationship that carried over into the real world.

Memphis and Christmas attacked at their bar in Florida

A video has also been released by TMZ that shows Memphis and Christmas involved in a fight with the couple after they were escorted out of the bar.

According to TMZ, Memphis was attacked by the man, and when Christmas tried to pull Memphis away, she was then attacked by the woman.

Christmas declined to press charges against the woman when she was assured the couple would not return to their bar.

Christmas and Memphis got married after Big Brother

After BB22 ended in the summer of 2020, Memphis and Christmas began dating, and then they got married.

Despite not meeting before they entered the Big Brother house that summer, fans could see on the BB22 live feeds that there was a spark between them.

The couple has enjoyed several adventures around the world that they have posted about on social media, and their blended family is still going strong.

More Big Brother news

A new season of Big Brother takes place this summer on CBS.

The casting director is working on creating a new group of houseguests, and open casting calls for the BB25 cast have been taking place.

Recently, Taylor Hale from BB24 provided advice for people who are applying to be on the show.

Taylor won Big Brother 24 and has enjoyed her time in the spotlight over the past few months.

Elsewhere, several other former houseguests have been having babies.

That baby news includes Christine Varner from Big Brother 16. Christine talked about almost dying during a complicated birth.

And for fans who want to go back and watch Christmas and Memphis playing Big Brother, their seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.