Big Brother 25 cast: New rumor posted online

Big Brother 25 cast rumors now include something new.

Earlier this spring, some rumors about BB25 being a second-chance season popped up again.

As many Big Brother fans see it, that theme would involve people coming back who deserve a second chance to play the game.

No matter who makes the cast under a theme like that, fans will debate every choice that the producers make.

Some people want to see poker player Vanessa Rousso play again due to how good she was, while other fans want to see people evicted first receiving a second shot.

At the same time, many Big Brother fans want to see new people playing the game. With all of the open auditions that have taken place recently, it seemed to indicate that the BB25 cast would be newbies.

Maybe it can be both.

Big Brother 25 cast rumors

A Twitter account claiming to have a source from inside the show says that they learned how the BB25 cast is being constructed.

Twitter user TheSpoilerGirl1 states the upcoming season will be for newbies and veteran players.

This could be a blend of both worlds. It could lead to an entertaining season if pre-gaming didn’t exist.

And the problem of pre-gaming could be a big one if the players have been contacted this far in advance.

While this is just an unconfirmed rumor about the BB25 cast, it gives fans a good reason to start debating who should make the cut.

A little birdie whispered to me last night that the upcoming season will be Newbies/Vets. I'm working on getting names of the returning players but lots of players contacted.



I don't know if it's 100 % confirmed but that is the theme they are leaning towards.#BB25 pic.twitter.com/XVakusoSDk — THE Spoiler Girl 👀 (@TheSpoilerGirl1) May 5, 2023

More Big Brother news

Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina is mad about many recent houseguests. The four-time player feels that some cast members aren’t trying to win the show.

She is still frustrated with how Big Brother: All-Stars 2 worked at CBS, with a lot of pre-gaming that likely impacted who won the season.

Outside the show, a BB22 couple was attacked outside their bar in Florida. A video of Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett getting attacked was also shared online.

And speaking of relationships stemming from the reality competition show, it looks like a new Big Brother showmance has surfaced.

For fans who need something to pass the time until the Big Brother 25 season premiere, all previous seasons of the show are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And regarding when the first episode will debut for the BB25 cast, here is a look at when Big Brother 24 started last summer.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.