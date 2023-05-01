Janelle Pierzina goes nuclear on recent Big Brother casts

Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina made some scathing remarks about people who have been on the show recently.

She isn’t holding back when commenting on what she wants to see from the BB25 cast.

A new season of the show arrives this summer, giving a new group of houseguests a shot at the $750,000 prize.

The casting director is currently putting together the Big Brother 25 cast, and the season should begin in June or July.

There have been some rumored BB25 themes popping up on social media, but nothing has been confirmed.

But back to the thoughts that Janelle has been sharing about potential BB25 houseguests

Janelle Pierzina has some Big Brother 25 thoughts

“My hope for the cast that plays #BB25 is that no broke a** b**hes are allowed to play that only want to make jury,” begins a scathing post that Janelle made on Twitter.

“Hearing people not want to make a move, so they can collect a check is gross. If your brokea** needs 8k that bad maybe you should stay home and look for a job,” reads the rest of the tweet.

As fans started responding to her tweet, Janelle took the time to address several of the comments.

In one response, Janelle said Big Brother 22 was full of people who only wanted to make it to the jury.

Janelle returned to play on the BB22 cast after appearing on BB6, BB7, and BB14.

When one of her followers stated that people can get paid for appearances by simply making it to the Big Brother jury, Janelle quickly refuted that thought.

She also said many “bad players” still make it to the jury phase.

Later, Elissa Slater from Big Brother 15 stopped by to get a good laugh from Janelle’s comments.

More Big Brother news

And speaking of people from Big Brother 22, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garret married after the season.

Recently, Christmas and Memphis were attacked outside of their bar.

In other news, a new Big Brother showmance may have surfaced on a different show. Filming is taking place for The Challenge USA 2, and two Big Brother alums are reportedly “hooking up” while filming.

Soon, a new season of the show will air on CBS. While everyone is waiting, past seasons (including Big Brother 22) can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.