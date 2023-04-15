Big Brother 25 theme rumors include some fun options

Rumors about Big Brother 25 themes include some intriguing options for the Summer 2023 season.

Since the producers have revealed almost nothing about the new season, take this all with a grain of salt.

There are a few questionable sources on social media posting things, and it’s unclear if any of the rumors are correct.

But many fans have been posting thoughts about what they want to see, so let’s look at the discussions.

Starting with the facts, CBS has ordered a new season, and the casting director is working on putting together a BB25 cast.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the Big Brother host, and it was announced that the live feeds are also returning this summer.

Big Brother 25 themes from online rumors

This winter, Twitter user SpoilerGirl1 posted some themes that she claimed were being discussed by the producers.

Among the themes she claimed were being considered were duos, coaches, legends, and second chances.

Regarding a possible second-chance season, some Big Brother fans posted dream casts, listing people they want back on the show.

That would give some former houseguests a second chance at winning after they took a wrong turn on their first attempt.

And the other possible BB25 themes that she listed were a season of all new people and a season that would consist of half new people and half returners.

The show used coaches for Big Brother 14, with some notable players of the past returning to coach new people. Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina, Mike “Boogie” Malin, and Britney Haynes served as those coaches.

Rumored BB25 themes shared online. Pic credit: @TheSpoilerGirl1/Twitter

BB25 cast most likely all new people

There are some fun rumors out there about possible Big Brother themes, and a second-chance season could include a lot of fan favorites.

But many Big Brother fans want to see new people playing the game each summer. That way, it ensures that there are no pre-gamed alliances and a chance to get to know new houseguests.

Recently, Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale offered tips to new applicants. And another open casting call also took place, with the production team interviewing people in person.

This seems like a heavy hint at the BB25 cast featuring new people, no matter what any online rumors might suggest.

Still, rumors are always fun during a slow offseason, especially when thinking about the possibilities of a season taking place next winter. Having a shorter season with all-winners or second-chance players could be fun for CBS viewers.

You walk into the #BB25 house with 7 other newbies, and you see these faces already in the house. Do you make an alliance with some of the Vets, or start an all newbies group? pic.twitter.com/nMqDx6W0SB — Isaiah/8-Ball🎱 (@8BallBangers) March 29, 2023

It could still be a while before the Big Brother producers reveal specifics about the new season. Until then, enjoy the rumors (with some salt) and stream past seasons using Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.