Big Brother 25 start date: When will it be announced?

The Big Brother 25 start date will take place this summer on CBS.

Casting director Jesse Tannenbaum is already working on putting together the BB25 cast.

Several in-person open auditions have also taken place this spring.

The increase in the number of ways to apply may mean there aren’t many Big Brother recruits this time.

Some fans have also created fantasy second-chance casts to pass the time.

One of the rumors has stated that producers were considering a second-chance season, but the open auditions seem to refute that idea.

CBS released its 2022 summer schedule on May 31. That included the announcement about the season premiere of Big Brother 24 airing on Wednesday, July 6.

Around the end of May (2023), CBS should make an official announcement about Big Brother 25. So it could be a little longer until official information is released.

Along with that announcement could be a revelation of the theme.

The expectation is that the new season of Big Brother will begin around the end of June or early July.

The Big Brother announcement could also lead to information about The Challenge USA Season 2.

A new season of The Challenge USA is already filming, and rumors suggest a new Big Brother showmance has evolved from it.

More Big Brother news

There has been a lot of interesting news from Big Brother alums.

Several women have given birth recently, including Christine Varner from BB16. Christine said she almost died giving birth to her son.

Amanda Zuckerman from BB15 and Zakiyah Everette from BB18 also had kids within the past month.

In some shocking news, two members of the BB22 cast were attacked outside of their bar.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett were attacked, with the incident stemming from someone upset about not getting served.

And that’s not the only news about people coming from the Big Brother 2020 season.

Four-time player Janelle Pierzina scorched the earth when talking about people who have played Big Brother over the past few years. She did so while discussing her hopes for the BB25 cast.

Janelle may have many more thoughts to share about the BB25 cast when it gets revealed by the show’s producers this summer.

Did I hear Jeff say that? #Survivor44 pic.twitter.com/zybS8hqjA6 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) April 13, 2023

To go back and enjoy episodes from Big Brother 24, fans can stream the season on Paramount+. That’s the last season that aired during the summer of 2022.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.