Big Brother recruits: What are they and who are some famous ones?

Big Brother recruits are a big part of the show. It’s been that way for a while and is likely to continue.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing. Some of the recruits have become fan favorites over the years.

So, what are Big Brother recruits?

Sometimes producers come across people they feel will be great for the show.

It could be as simple as seeing that potential houseguest in everyday life or watching them partake in something else.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The producer might then recruit that person to be on the show, presenting an opportunity to join a Big Brother cast.

The casting director may be looking to move away from recruiting with all the open casting calls for BB25, but we shall see.

And it’s also important to point out that not everyone on the show is a recruit. Many houseguests go through the entire process of applying and interviewing to play the game.

Who are some famous Big Brother recruits?

Several Big Brother alums have stated they were recruited to be on the show.

Cody Calafiore said he was recruited to be on Big Brother 16, where he finished as runner-up to Derrick Levasseur.

Cody returned to play on Big Brother 22 and won the $500,000 prize.

Recently, Taylor Hale said she was recruited as well. Taylor also talked about other shows that recruited her.

Another admitted recruit is David Alexander (pictured above). He appeared on Big Brother 21 and then returned to be on the BB22 cast.

A new season of Big Brother this summer

More Big Brother is on the way for Summer 2023.

Big Brother 25 should begin around the end of June or early July. CBS hasn’t revealed the start date yet, but the network did announce the show’s return.

No theme has been revealed, but some Big Brother fans have hoped for a second-chance season.

With that in mind, here are some fun fan-created cast lists for BB25.

More Big Brother news

There are rumors of a new Big Brother showmance that has developed on the set of The Challenge USA 2. A new season of the reality competition show is filming right now.

Many Big Brother alums are rumored to be in the new season.

And in some very shocking news, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett were attacked outside their bar. The couple met as members of the Big Brother 22 cast. They then got married after dating for a while in the real world.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.