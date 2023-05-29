Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather gets engaged

Xavier Prather just revealed that he got engaged over the weekend.

Big Brother fans met Xavier during the Summer of 2021 season.

As a member of the BB23 cast, Xavier was also part of the dominating alliance, The Cookout.

The six members of the Cookout Alliance made it to the end together, setting a new standard for success.

Xavier won a $750,000 cash prize for his efforts, as Derek Frazier finished in second place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since then, Xavier has also been seen on The Challenge USA as a contestant.

Kenzie Hansen gets engaged to Xavier Prather

“May 27th, 2023 🖤💍,” reads the simple post that Xavier wrote on Instagram.

In addition to his short caption, Xavier shared several photos.

The first image shows Xavier leading a blindfolded Kenzie to a mysterious location.

And the second image reveals Xavier getting down on one knee to propose.

It quickly becomes evident that Kenzie said “yes” because the third image has them kissing on a rooftop.

More images are also shared on the post to celebrate the big day.

Big Brother alums congratulate the happy couple

Many Big Brother alums have left messages of support on the post.

“King has crowned a queen,” posted Kyland Young from the same season of Big Brother.

“Congratulations again X! This was just beautiful!!!! The taste,” wrote fellow BB23 alum Azah Awasum.

“Congratulations X and Kenzie! I knew this was coming,” wrote Tiffany Mitchell from BB23.

“Still over the moon for both of you, congratulations baldie🤍 kenzie’s about to gain 5 new siblings!!!” Hannah Chaddha posted.

Below is a look at the many comments left on Xavier’s post. Additional responses come from Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez, BB20 runner-up Tyler Crispen, and BB24 winner Taylor Hale.

Big Brother alums leave comments of support for Xavier and his bride-to-be. Pic credit: @XavierPrather/Instagram

More Big Brother news

There is a new season of Big Brother coming to CBS soon.

But the bad news is that Big Brother 25 got postponed by the network.

The Writers Strike is shaking things up for the major networks, leading to more reality shows scheduled for Fall 2023.

In addition to the BB25 cast getting a chance to shine, there is also chatter of a second Big Brother season getting worked on.

Big Brother isn’t the only show returning with a new season, as CBS is also rolling out new installments of The Challenge USA, The Amazing Race, and Survivor.

The network even dropped a Survivor 45 teaser trailer to help introduce the new cast.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.