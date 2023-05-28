Survivor 45 teaser trailer features returning castaway

Survivor 44 may have just ended, but it’s time to look forward to a new season.

CBS has already announced that Survivor returns with new episodes in the fall of 2023.

And adding to that, those new episodes will be 90 minutes long.

In a push to add more content during the ongoing Writers Strike, Survivor 45 will be followed by The Amazing Race on Wednesday nights.

CBS dropped a teaser trailer featuring the Survivor 45 cast. This was designed to stir up excitement for the new season.

Eagle-eyed television viewers likely already saw that someone is returning from Survivor 44.

The Survivor 45 teaser trailer

Below is the first teaser trailer for the new season of Survivor. It looks at the new group of players that descended upon Fiji.

The first few players teased in the trailer include a woman from Cuba, a United States Marine Corps veteran, and someone claiming they turned down Yale and MIT.

There is also a player who claims that she lives off the grid and grows her food. On the surface, she seems like someone who would find Survivor pretty easy. But only time will tell.

And another player states that his grandfather robbed a bank to help his mom pay the rent.

Brief snippets are shown of all 18 castaways. The trailer then works up to someone who has returned from Survivor 44.

Bruce Perreault got a second chance after he was medically evacuated in the previous season. The downside for Bruce is that the other castaways saw him playing the game.

Regarding the new players, here is a leaked Survivor 45 cast list. It presents some bios for each of them.

More news from Survivor

Now that the Survivor 44 season has ended, many castaways are discussing how the season turned out.

Fan-favorite Carolyn Wiger says she “hated” the After Show that forced her to answer questions right after losing.

Carolyn also discussed how disappointed she was to learn that nobody had voted for her to win.

There was some exciting news for Carolyn. Singer Sia awarded her a big cash prize for making the season enjoyable. Sia also gave two additional cash prizes to her favorite players from the season.

For fans who want to go back and watch any of the episodes from Survivor 44, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the After Show that Jeff Probst says he loves.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.