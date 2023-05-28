Carolyn reveals how she ‘hated’ the Survivor After Show and was ‘shocked’ she got no votes

Survivor 44 seemed like the Carlyn Wiger Show for a while.

In nearly every episode, a segment focused on how Carolyn played the game and interacted with other castaways.

And on social media, Carolyn continuously interacted with fans as the season played out.

It seemed like Carolyn might be getting a winners-edit, but she didn’t leave Fiji with the $1 million prize.

Instead, during a shocking season finale, Yam Yam Arocho was named the Sole Survivor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The vote wasn’t close either, as Carolyn received no votes from the Survivor jury.

Carolyn reveals she was shocked by Survivor 44 jury vote

“I was shocked as hell! I was like… Carson?” Carolyn told Dalton Ross when asked if she was surprised about receiving no votes.

In addition to stating that “it hurt” to get no votes, Carolyn said that she thought Carson and Frannie might vote for her.

And having to deal with the Survivor After Show immediately after hearing the vote was very hard on Carolyn.

“It’s horrible. It felt like crap. I hated it. Mentally, I was just like, get me out of here. It’s horrible,” Carolyn said about the After Show.

“Horrible. Like, Jeff, stop doing that!” Carolyn elaborated.

Shortly before the season ended, host Jeff Probst stated that he “loves” the After Show that has replaced the Reunion Show during Survivor finales.

“And I get why he does it. Like yeah, it’s real. I ran out. I have not watched that part of it yet. It was horrible!” Carolyn added about the finale night.

More from the Survivor 44 cast

Following the season finale, cast members began giving new interviews about their time in the game.

During those interviews, singer Sia revealed her prize winners for this season. Three people got prizes from the pop singer as she shared how much she enjoyed watching the season.

So when we got back. We were like screw it… we’re getting lip injections! 💜👁️🫦👁️

⁦@CarsonGarrett_⁩ ⁦⁦@itsyamilpr⁩#tika and Frannie too pic.twitter.com/aIfTaeo7qq — Carolyn Wiger (@carolynwiger) May 27, 2023

Survivor 44 episodes are currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

A new season of the show is also on the way for Fall 2023.

And a Survivor 45 cast leak revealed bios for the people featured in the new season. It includes someone who has played the game before.

The fall episodes will be 90 minutes long on Wednesday nights.

A new season of The Amazing Race will also have 90-minute episodes, with the network airing it later on Wednesdays.

In other reality TV news from CBS, Big Brother 25 has been postponed.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.