Big Brother 21 alum Tommy Bracco gets engaged, shows off the ring

Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 is now engaged.

It was during the 2019 summer season that fans got to know Tommy.

A twist happened that year, as Tommy already knew one of the other houseguests.

It turned out that Christie Murphy dated Tommy’s aunt, and they knew each other before appearing on Big Brother.

The duo worked together well in the house and were part of a large alliance that ended up controlling the game.

Tommy finished fifth place and voted for Jackson Michie to become the Big Brother 21 winner over Holly Allen.

Tommy Bracco is engaged to Joseph Macli

“WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!” Tommy posted on Instagram.

“Yesterday was a dream come true!! We got engaged in our future home covered in photos from our past adventures & memories, standing on ground where we’ll create new ones,” Tommy elaborated in his post.

Three images of Tommy and Joseph Macli are on the post, and so is a video that followers can enjoy.

Tommy and Joseph can be seen sporting their engagement rings and smiling brightly for the camera.

“We’re still on cloud nine😁 The whole day was truly so special. Being surrounded by our friends and family was all we could’ve asked for. We are so grateful for this life and excited to take this next step together!!!!!!!” Tommy ended his post.

Big Brother alums celebrate the engagement

Many Big Brother alums have left comments of support for the happy couple.

“SHUT UP ! Congratulations!!!!!” wrote Bayleigh Dayton from Big Brother 20.

“No I’m CRYING on an airplane right now I love you both,” wrote Kaitlyn Herman from BB20.

“IM SCREAMING!!!!!!!!! I’m so happy!! I want to spank y’all!!!” posted Elena Davies from BB19.

Of course, Christie Murphy also stopped by to leave her well wishes.

“I LOVE YOU BOTH OF YOU SOOOOOO MUCHHHHHHH! Couldn’t be happier for you guys!” wrote Christie.

Additional comments from past Big Brother players are also shared below.

Big Brother alums cheer for Tommy Bracco and Joseph Macli. Pic credit: @TommyBracco/Instagram

A new season of Big Brother is coming to CBS

CBS has announced that Big Brother 25 arrives in August.

The new season got delayed a bit by the ongoing Writers Strike, but a new group of houseguests is competing for $750,000 this summer.

It has officially been stated that no returning houseguests are taking part in the upcoming season.

The network also dropped a BB25 teaser trailer to create some positive buzz.

And in relationship news from other alums, Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather also got engaged recently.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.