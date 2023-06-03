Amber Borzotra from Big Brother 16 gives birth, shares beautiful photo

Amber Borzotra is the proud mom of a beautiful baby girl.

The Big Brother 16 alum just revealed that she gave birth on May 29 to Sunny Fox Palmer.

For a while, Amber has been updating her followers with pregnancy photos.

But this past week, the big day finally arrived.

Many other Big Brother alums have already stopped by to congratulate Amber and her family.

And the father of the baby is Amber’s partner, Chauncey Palmer.

Amber was a part of the Big Brother 16 cast

Fans met Amber during the Summer 2014 season of Big Brother.

She entered the game as a 26-year-old esthetician from North Hollywood, California.

Amber became a member of the Bomb Squad alliance and worked with Brittany Martinez, Christine Brecht, and Donny Thompson during her six weeks in the game.

On Day 42, Amber got evicted in a vote that left her in 12th place for the season.

She didn’t make it to the jury phase of the game, so Amber watched as the BB16 jury named Derrick Levasseur the winner over Cody Calafiore.

The Big Brother 16 season featured Frankie Grande and eventual Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel.

Amber shares a beautiful baby photo

“Sunny Fox Palmer ☀️ 5•29•23 Welcome to the world baby girl!” Amber wrote in an Instagram post.

Amber’s post featured a great family photo with herself, Baby Sunny, and Chauncey.

Pages of comments are filled with members of former Big Brother casts. Amber and Chauncey also received many messages from people they met while playing on The Challenge.

“STOP IT RIGHT NOW SUNNY IS PERFECT!!!!!!!! Congratulations mommy and daddy!!!!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!” wrote Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21.

“A huge congratulations to yous and your beautiful growing family 💕💕,” Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 posted.

“your family😩 i can’t take it😩 congrats amber & chauncey on the birth of your beautiful baby girl🥺,” wrote Hannah Chaddha from Big Brother 23 and The Challenge USA.

Comments of support on Amber’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @AmberBorzotra/Instagram

A new season of Big Brother

CBS has ordered a new season of Big Brother to debut this summer.

Unfortunately, Big Brother 25 got postponed for a while due to the ongoing Writers Strike.

The network did release a teaser trailer for BB25 to get fans excited.

And in other news, Tommy Bracco from BB21 just got engaged.

He wasn’t the only one, as Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather also got engaged.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.