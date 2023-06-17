Big Brother 25 will be an extended season

Big Brother fans were disheartened to learn that the new season had been postponed.

CBS pushed back the start date to August 2, meaning the BB25 cast doesn’t arrive until late summer.

But there is some good news that has been buried within the delay.

Big Brother 25 will be longer than the show has been in recent seasons.

Last season the BB24 cast played its season in only 82 days.

And before that, BB22 and BB23 were only 85 days each.

Big Brother 25 could return the show to a 99-day season

Before the world shut down in the spring of 2020, the previous two seasons of Big Brother had been 99 days.

Kaycee Clark won Big Brother 20 over 99 days in 2018, and Jackson Michie won Big Brother 21 over 99 days in 2019.

The longer seasons allow everything to play out naturally, giving fans more time to enjoy the episodes.

George Cheeks — President and Chief Executive Officer at CBS — teased some intriguing information in a new interview.

“Our core summer franchises, starting with Big Brother, will all slide into August, leaving them into November,” Cheeks told Deadline.

This slyly reveals that Big Brother will run from August 2 until a point in November. Counting the days in August, September, and October, the BB25 cast is already at 91 days. And that’s not even counting days in November.

Returning to a 99-day season would mean producers don’t have to rush anything, and the season can play out naturally.

More news about Big Brother 25

Producers announced that the BB25 cast is all new people. This means 16 new people are joining the franchise this summer to compete for the $750,000 prize.

To spice things up, it is also expected that former houseguests will pop in to host challenges. This has been done in the past to help create some Big Brother buzz.

And to celebrate 25 summer seasons, Entertainment Tonight is bringing back Big Brother alums to film a television special. Some very popular houseguests from the past will be featured.

Outside the show, BB20 houseguest Rachel Swindler suffered a head injury and joked it came from an encounter with a bear.

In relationship news, BB18 alum Corey Brooks is about to get married.

Until the new season of Big Brother begins, fans can stream past seasons using Paramount+. It’s a great way to look back at classic seasons from the past.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.