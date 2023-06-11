Big Brother 25 cast: Is it new people or returning houseguests?

The Big Brother 25 cast begins playing the game on August 2.

It’s a later start date than usual, as CBS wants additional content to air in the fall.

The ongoing Writers Strike has impacted all of the scripted shows at CBS, leading to a lack of new programs.

By pushing the BB25 season back, the network will have three guaranteed primetime hours of content every week.

It was also revealed that Survivor 45 will have 90-minute episodes this fall, and so will The Amazing Race.

For fans of reality competition shows, CBS will be the network to watch in Fall 2023.

Who is on the Big Brother 25 cast?

A press release states that the Big Brother 25 cast will be all new houseguests.

Everyone in the Summer 2023 season will play the game for the first time.

This infusion of fresh blood is good for the series and gives fans new people to cheer on.

The houseguests compete for a $750,000 prize during the summer, but only one member of the BB25 cast can take it home.

Last year, it was Taylor Hale who was named the Big Brother 24 winner. She won on an 8-1 jury vote.

When will the Big Brother 25 cast get revealed?

The producers usually give the fans a cast list about a week to 10 days before the season premiere.

Following that logic, Big Brother fans may learn the names of the BB25 cast members on Monday, July 24.

That date is an early guess, but that week would be a good time to drop the casting news.

And after the season starts, new episodes are scheduled for Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

More news about Big Brother

Previous Big Brother rumors linked former houseguests to the BB25 cast.

It turns out that many alums have been filming segments for a Big Brother special that will air on Entertainment Tonight.

This is to celebrate the show’s 25th season and to look back at some of the great players from over the years.

ET has not released a drop date for that special.

Applications for Big Brother 26 are already available, showing that producers are confident in the show returning in 2024.

Amber Borzotra from Big Brother 16 gave birth. Her partner is another player from The Challenge.

She appeared in the same season as Derrick Levasseur, Cody Calafiore, Frankie Grande, and Nicole Franzel (Summer 2014).

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.