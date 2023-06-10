New Big Brother special will celebrate 25 seasons

A Big Brother special is in the works to help the show celebrate its 25th season.

This is a big deal for the reality competition show, especially as online viewership increases.

Big Brother 25 arrives on August 2, with a group of all-new houseguests playing the game.

Recent rumors have linked some famous alums to BB25, including a fun post from Janelle Pierzina.

Then Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore teased their followers with a video that got people buzzing.

Now some real answers were provided by Us Weekly writer Sharon Tharp.

“You may have noticed some of your favorite past Big Brother players filming something this week,” Sharon Tharp wrote on Twitter.

“I hear it’s for an ET special to commemorate 25 years of the show. #bb25,” Sharon elaborated.

And in a few follow-up tweets, Sharon also revealed a brief list of the participating Big Brother alums.

Kaysar Ridha (BB6, BB7, and BB22), Xavier Prather (BB23), and Taylor Hale (BB24) were mentioned.

So were Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Tiffany Mitchell, and Hannah Chaddha from Big Brother 23.

Many more former houseguests could participate in this event that Entertainment Tonight is putting together.

A drop date for the special has not been revealed, but it will probably arrive before the August 2 premiere of Big Brother 25.

Sharon Tharp shared the names of people working on a Big Brother special. Pic credit: @SharonTharp/Twitter

Upcoming Big Brother seasons

Big Brother 25 will feature three episodes each week when the season starts in August. The episode nights for BB25 may have to shift, though.

There is also work being done on additional seasons of Big Brother.

Rumors have indicated that CBS is kicking around the idea of bringing back Celebrity Big Brother.

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother could serve as content during the winter months. It’s also possible the producers could do a shorter version of All-Stars.

Work has also begun on Big Brother 26. Applications are open for that future season of the show.

The BB26 cast will probably play the game during the summer of 2024, but things could shift if the Writers Strike takes much longer.

To go back and watch some of the classic seasons of Big Brother that featured the people above, Paramount+ has them available for streaming.

The first three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother USA are also available for streaming.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.