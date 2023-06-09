Big Brother 25: Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore attached?

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2.

The new season is mysterious, with a hidden attachment to former houseguests.

Recently, Janelle Pierzina hinted at BB25 involvement on social media.

While she never said she was a part of the cast, she did allude to herself, Kaysar Ridha, and Taylor Hale being linked to BB25.

And now, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore posted an intriguing video clip on Instagram.

Derrick won Big Brother 16, and Cody won Big Brother 22. The duo is also friends outside of the game.

What did Derrick and Cody tease?

While sitting in a studio, Derrick turns on the camera to tease his followers.

As the camera shifts angles, Cody is shown as he gets his makeup done.

“Working on something. Working on something,” Derrick says in the new Instagram Story.

“I don’t know what it is; you’ll find out,” Derrick says as he turns off the camera.

It was a pretty big tease, and nobody believes Derrick has no idea what he is filming.

But in the background are several rubber ducks with sunglasses on them. That is something that has appeared in many seasons of Big Brother.

So are Derrick and Cody filming something ahead of Big Brother 25? It would certainly make sense.

But also, is this a heavy hint that the BB25 cast could be working in duos? Having Janelle and Kaysar filming something, quickly followed by Derrick and Cody?

Since they stream a lot, it could be unrelated to Big Brother. But it is pretty suspicious.

Derrick and Cody tease their social media followers. Pic credit: @DerrickLevasseur/Instagram

More from the world of Big Brother

Most fans already know that Big Brother 25 got postponed by CBS.

The show would typically begin in June or early July, but this year the start date arrives in August.

This indicates that most episodes will air in the fall television schedule, giving the network a lot of primetime hours.

It will be a busy fall for reality competition shows, as CBS is bringing back Love Island, The Amazing Race, and Survivor.

For its new season, a Survivor 45 cast list with the tribes has been leaked online. It shares who is playing the game with bios of each castaway.

And in some other news, casting for Big Brother 26 has begun. Applications are already open for anyone hoping to compete for that $750,000 prize.

For fans who want to watch Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore playing Big Brother, their seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+.

