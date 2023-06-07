Janelle Pierzina teases Big Brother 25 involvement

Big Brother 25 is coming, and it is still shrouded in mystery.

Despite announcing that the new season will begin on August 2, the producers have revealed very few details about the BB25 season.

There had previously been rumors about returning houseguests, but that seemed to be refuted when CBS advertised that it was a group of all-new houseguests playing the game.

Janelle Pierzina, who has played Big Brother several times, posted something on social media that has fans buzzing.

Within a new photo, Janelle can be seen with Kaysar Ridha and Taylor Hale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaysar played in both All-Stars seasons, while Taylor is the Big Brother 24 winner.

Janelle teases Big Brother fans with a fun image

“Good morning. My BB bestie and a queen. You guys will be so excited! Fun things ahead for #BB25,” Janelle captioned her image.

Within the image, fans can see Janelle, Kaysar, and Taylor smiling while they stand on a red carpet.

On her Instagram page, Janelle noted that it was “happy hour” for them, but her post on Twitter alluded to Big Brother 25.

Was Janelle trying to take advantage of the hashtag to get more eyes on the photo? Is that the only reason she tagged BB25?

Or is she working on something that correlates with the new season?

It’s easy enough to rule out that they are a part of the BB25 cast because the producers would have sworn them to secrecy.

The producers routinely bring back former houseguests to host challenges. So it might just be a heavy hint in that regard.

Fans will probably have to wait a while to find out for sure, but no matter what, it was enjoyable to see the iconic Big Brother trio hanging out together.

More Big Brother news

The new season of Big Brother begins on Wednesday, August 2.

The start date is much later than usual, but it is because of CBS postponing the new season of Big Brother.

More fall episodes will happen instead, giving people something to watch during the ongoing Writers Strike.

A small problem with the schedule could force Big Brother 25 to switch nights this fall.

Outside of the game, BB23 winner Xavier Prather just got engaged. He shared images from the fun proposal online.

Tommy Bracco from BB21 is also engaged now.

Elsewhere at CBS, it was announced that Survivor and The Amazing Race will be 90 minutes each this fall.

Plus, an early look at the Survivor 45 cast is available.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.