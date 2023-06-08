NCIS Season 21 will likely be postponed at CBS

NCIS Season 21 may not debut in the fall after all.

A new season of the top-rated drama on television has already been ordered at CBS.

The bad news is that production is at a standstill due to the ongoing Writers Strike.

Writers Guild of America members are campaigning for better pay and benefits.

And now the news has come out that SAG members have also approved a strike.

SAG is the Screen Actors Guild, representing the actors and actresses who star in most hit shows.

Breaking all that down, the NCIS writers are on strike, and most NCIS cast members could soon follow suit.

NCIS Season 21 is close to getting postponed by CBS

New episodes of NCIS were supposed to arrive in September of 2023.

If the strikes end soon, that’s still a possibility.

There is still enough time for the writers, cast, and crew to get back to work on NCIS Season 21.

But the clock is ticking down, and soon CBS will have to release its full updated schedule for the 2023-2024 television season.

A heavy hint about what will happen next came when CBS postponed Big Brother 25.

The hit reality competition show will now air many episodes in the fall.

It was also announced that Survivor and The Amazing Race will be 90 minutes.

Regarding that new season, a Survivor 45 cast list was leaked.

Since reality and game shows don’t require the same amount of writing as scripted dramas, the networks could rely heavily upon them for content in the fall.

Raise your hand if you could use an elevator heart-to-heart right now 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️ #NCIS pic.twitter.com/oFlK2G0lKJ — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 10, 2023

More news from the NCIS Universe

It was revealed that NCIS is still the most-watched show on broadcast television. The updated television ratings were very impressive for Season 20.

Despite the big move from Tuesdays to Monday nights, NCIS has maintained an audience of nearly 10 million people for each new episode.

Those numbers have also provided NCIS: Hawai’i a great lead-in on Mondays, helping it rank among the most-watched shows.

A new season of NCIS: Hawai’i was also ordered at CBS. Unfortunately, the spin-off is also reliant on the strikes coming to an end.

In some sad news, former NCIS guest star John Beasley has died. The long-time actor was best known for his role on Everwood.

How to recover from accidentally saying, “I love you,” brought to you by Jimmy Palmer. 😂 #NCIS pic.twitter.com/JTzcXJ9dlc — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) June 7, 2023

Until the new season finally arrives, the NCIS Universe is available for streaming on Paramount+.

The streaming service offers access to the recent seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. Paramount+ also has NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.