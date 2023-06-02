Big Brother 25 begins in two months, fans share excitement

Big Brother 25 begins in two months, and the fans are getting restless.

Despite the season getting postponed at CBS, fans are still excited about the start date.

The first episode is slated to arrive on Wednesday, August 2, at 8/7c.

It’s a much later start than usual, with the network getting impacted by the Writers Strike.

A few weeks before the season premiere, CBS should release the names of the BB25 houseguests.

Until then, fans need to be patient and hope this turns out to be a great season.

Big Brother fans share their excitement for the BB25 cast

To mark the day, many Big Brother fans have been posting about their excitement that the start date is in two months.

we are offiially 2 months away! #BB25



Lol jesus pic.twitter.com/6qI8TriNUp — TaylorAllen133 (@taylorallen133) June 2, 2023

One fan referenced Jasmine Davis from Big Brother 24 in his post about the season starting soon.

2 months until we (hopefully) get some more Blindside Butter Beans. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/UBKPj7NmMV — 🅷🅴🅲♐️ (@Hec718) June 2, 2023

Some Big Brother fans are frustrated that the wait is longer than usual.

“We still gotta wait another two whole months until #BB25,” wrote one fan on a GIF of Da’Vonne Rogers.

We still gotta wait another two whole months until #BB25 pic.twitter.com/0QEWBiK004 — idk (@allhaletaylor) June 2, 2023

Another fan shared a video depicting Big Brother houseguests waiting around for nominations. Quite a few seasons are featured in the clip.

I can’t believe there’s still TWO MONTHS until #BB25. The longest wait ever. pic.twitter.com/SYlDTAx9XE — BIGBROTHER+ (@itsbbplus) June 2, 2023

But many of these fans are correct. The season was supposed to start at the beginning of July, so waiting until August is difficult.

Two months til #bb25… this is so wrong 😭 pic.twitter.com/d0XNW0IOXr — Lana Lobley (@nalabrowneyes) June 2, 2023

More Big Brother news

Even though the Big Brother 25 start date has been postponed, much news is coming out about former houseguests.

BB23 winner Xavier Prather just got engaged to his girlfriend. He shared the news with a series of fun photos from when he proposed.

And that’s not the only relationship news.

Tommy Bracco from BB21 also got engaged. He shared photos of the rings he and his fiancé are now sporting.

In some fresh news about the show, there are rumors of Celebrity Big Brother returning.

It could mean a winter season of the show will happen on CBS. That would give fans something additional to watch after BB25 ends.

As seen below, host Julie Chen Moonves is already hard at work teasing the fans. She has increased her social media posting to help advertise for the new season.

To pass the time until a new season of the show debuts, fans can stream past content using Paramount+.

There are also several seasons of the show on Netflix and Hulu.

During July, producers should reveal the BB25 theme and announce who is playing the game this time.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.