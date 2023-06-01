NCIS guest star John Beasley has died

Actor John Beasley has passed away at the age of 79.

The long-time veteran actor has many acting credits, including a small role in the new film Firestarter as Irv Manders.

John was likely best known for playing Irv Harper in 89 episodes of Everwood.

“Man…you know this is a part of life…but that doesn’t make it any easier,” Mike W. Beasley wrote on his Facebook page.

“I lost my best friend today,” Mike wrote about John Beasley passing away.

“They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more,” Mike glowingly stated about John.

John Beasley on NCIS

John appeared as a guest star in many shows over the years. That list includes CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Judging Amy as Judge Henry Bromell, Boston Legal, and The Resident.

On the big screen, John had roles in Little Big League (Roberts), Rudy (Coach Warren), The Mighty Ducks (Mr. Hall), and The General’s Daughter (Colonel Slesigner).

In 2007, John guest-starred as Daryl Hardy on NCIS. He appeared in NCIS Season 4, Episode 12, called Suspicion.

That NCIS episode also featured a brief appearance by Kunal Nayyar as Youssef Zidan. Kunal is well-known as Raj Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory.

