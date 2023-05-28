NCIS: Los Angeles boss hints at more characters joining new shows

NCIS: Los Angeles has ended, but all the characters remain alive in the NCIS Universe.

This means the characters could appear on other NCIS programs or elsewhere on television.

It was already announced that Agent Sam Hanna joined NCIS: Hawai’i.

Singer and actor LL Cool J will now be featured on the NCIS spin-off.

The exact number of episodes Hanna will appear on the new show hasn’t been revealed yet, but it shows how easy the process could be for other characters.

Maybe he won’t be the only character to move from Los Angeles to Hawai’i.

More NCIS: Los Angeles characters to stay on TV?

“I think that’s very possible,” NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider when asked if more characters will live on.

“Since we have done a crossover, some of the characters have appeared on the other shows, so it’s quite possible that they end up making appearances there,” Gemmill elaborated.

As for who might be willing to jump to another show, Daniela Ruah (Agent Kensi Blye) shared her thoughts.

“Technically, I’ve actually played Kensi in two extra episodes from those that we’ve counted on our show, and then it’s actually a third one if you count Hawaii Five-0 as well,” Ruah said.

“This woman is such a huge part of me,” she added, giving fans some hope that Kensi will appear on TV again someday.

Since the Wristers Strike is ongoing, it may be a while before any more casting news about NCIS or NCIS: Hawai’i takes place.

As for who could return, seeing Chris O’Donnell pop up as Callen on a future episode of NCIS could be helpful for sweeps week at CBS.

More news from the world of NCIS

Speaking about the show ending, former cast member Barrett Foa revealed why he wasn’t in the finale.

Barrett used to play tech specialist Eric Beale, but he officially left the show at the end of Season 12.

That took place during the final episode for Renée Felice Smith as well. She played Nell Jone, but Nell did make a cameo in the series finale.

In some amusing news from the actors and actresses, some people on the NCIS: LA cast took home set pieces as souvenirs.

A few of them did it for their kids, as the show will be something remarkable that they can look back on for years.

A 21st season of NCIS has been ordered for the fall of 2023. So has a third season of NCIS: Hawai’i.

Unfortunately, the shows may get postponed during the Writers Strike.

NCIS: Los Angeles is available for streaming on Paramount+.