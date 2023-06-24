Janelle Pierzina and her daughters go to a Taylor Swift concert, share outfits in video

Big Brother alum, Janelle Pierzina, took her daughters to see Taylor Swift.

It was a great way to celebrate the school year recently ending.

And what better way to spend time with Stella and Violet than at a Taylor Swift concert?

Janelle is married to Jess DeSanto, and her daughters come from that marriage.

The Eras Tour is crisscrossing the country this spring and summer, allowing Swifties (her fan group) chances to hear her new music.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on the images and videos that Janelle has been sharing on social media, the trio of ladies are definitely Swifties.

A Taylor Swift concert for Janelle Pierzina and her daughters

While Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer plays in the background, Janelle, Stella, and Violet modeled their outfits.

“I’m a Swiftie Mom. These are my baby Swifies #Erasoutfit #ErasTour,” reads the caption to the post.

Janelle also shared videos on her Instagram Stories, including one where they rode a party bus to the concert.

She also posted a video snippet from when Taylor was on the stage in Minnesota.

Taylor Swift is singing in Minnesota. Pic credit: @janellepierzina/Instagram

Big Brother 25 debuts this summer

Janelle has played Big Brother four times and will help usher in a new season.

To celebrate 25 seasons on the air, Entertainment Tonight has filmed a special to debut this summer.

Janelle filmed a segment for the Big Brother special, which will likely be featured before BB25 begins.

Many other Big Brother alums also worked on the project, which will help create buzz for the new cast.

The start date for BB25 falls on August 2, with a brand-new group of houseguests playing the game. A $750,000 prize is on the line again.

Below is a picture Janelle took with Kaysar Ridha and Taylor Hale as they filmed something special.

Kaysar appeared on BB6, BB7, and BB22 with Janelle. And Taylor is the Big Brother 24 winner.

More news from Big Brother alums

Other Big Brother alums have been in the news as well.

BB20 alum Haleigh Broucher is dating an NBA player. The couple is doing well, and they look great together.

In some news from that same cast, fellow BB20 alum Rachel Swindler blamed a bear attack for a head injury.

Additionally, a former showmance is doing a new podcast where they will talk about their “messy” lives. Everything is on the table.

For Big Brother fans who have a hard time waiting for new episodes, past seasons of the show can be streamed on Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.