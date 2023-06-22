Big Brother winner Jordan Lloyd doing a podcast with her husband

A new Big Brother podcast has been announced.

Big Brother winner Jordan Lloyd and her husband, Jeff Schroeder, will host this podcast.

The duo met as members of the BB11 cast, establishing a relationship inside the house.

After appearing on the show, Jordan and Jeff began dating in the real world.

The popularity of Jeff and Jordan led to them getting invited back for the Big Brother 13 season.

They also competed together on The Amazing Race.

The Jeff and Jordan podcast

“INTRODUCING… Togethermess. That’s right we have a podcast coming and we can’t wait to get messy with y’all,” reads a new post shared on Instagram by Jordan.

A picture of Jeff and Jordan on a couch is included, with their two kids peering over the back.

They also loaded up a teaser trailer for the podcast, where Jeff and Jordan explain what topics will get covered.

According to Jordan, no topic will be off the table, and the podcast will revolve around reality television, their marriage, and pop culture.

The theme is messiness, with Jordan teasing that could include her drinking.

“Expect my usual blunt self, realness (because I can’t stand fake & it’s everywhere today on socials, news, etc). I have a list of topics across the board. We are not just talking reality. Life is messy. I hope you all enjoy, laugh, & cry with us. Welcome to TogetherMess👨‍👩‍👦‍👦❤️,” Jordan added to the teaser post.

Enjoy the video below to hear what Jordan and Jeff say about their upcoming podcast.

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother arrives this summer on CBS.

The BB25 cast may be a topic of discussion on the Togethermess podcast, giving Jordan and Jeff something fresh to talk about.

They could also touch on why the Big Brother 25 season got postponed by CBS.

Some good news has also come from CBS, with the BB25 cast getting to play an extended season.

An Entertainment Tonight special is also in the works, with many Big Brother alums filming segments.

It has been rumored that former houseguests will also play a big part in this new season, possibly to host challenges or help create some positive buzz.

Maybe Jordan and Jeff will take part in some of those efforts.

For fans who want to watch Jordan and Jeff playing Big Brother, their seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+. The couple started on BB11 and came back as a couple to compete on BB13.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.