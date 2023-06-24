Big Brother’s Haleigh Broucher is dating an NBA player

Big Brother 20 alum Haleigh Broucher is dating NBA player Alex Caruso.

Haleigh is clearly living her best life, with many great photos getting shared online with her guy.

Big Brother fans got to know Haleigh when she played the game during the summer of 2018.

Early on, it looked like she could compete for the title of Big Brother winner, but some missteps when her alliance was in power led to her downfall.

Haleigh finished BB20 in seventh place, and as a jury member, she voted for Tyler Crispen to win.

Kaycee Clark emerged as the Big Brother 20 winner with a late-season push.

Haleigh Broucher dating Alex Caruso

Social media images from Haleigh and Alex show that the couple is having fun together.

This week, they shared images from a Chicago White Sox game they attended.

In an image shared to her Instagram Stories, Haleigh called Alex her “better half” in a caption.

Haleigh and Alex on a date to watch the White Sox play. Pic credit: @haleighbroucher/Instagram

“It’s only right my first photo dump is from this trip!” Haleigh captioned an Instagram post sharing photos of a recent vacation she took with Alex.

And a short while ago, Haleigh called Alex her best friend while wishing him a happy birthday on social media.

Who is Alex Caruso?

Originally signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex played his first NBA game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He played four seasons with the Lakers before joining the Chicago Bulls, and now Alex is heading into the third year of a four-year deal with the Bulls.

A new season of Big Brother

There is a new season of Big Brother on the horizon.

The BB25 cast begins playing the game on Wednesday, August 2.

Fans have had to wait a while for the new episodes because CBS delayed the season.

But the good news is that Big Brother 25 has been extended by the network.

Paramount+ will provide live feeds for the BB25 cast, giving subscribers a look behind the curtain.

Big Brother: After Dark is still not returning, even though many fans want it to return.

Elsewhere, Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd is doing a new podcast.

Jordan has teamed up with her husband (Jeff Schroder) to talk about reality TV, their self-proclaimed “messy” marriage, and various other topics from pop culture.

And for fans who want to watch Haleigh Broucher playing Big Brother, the BB20 season is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.