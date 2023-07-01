New Big Brother 25 commercial

Big Brother 25 has a new television commercial creating some buzz.

The new 30-second spot ramps up the excitement again. It even features the new logo.

Each summer, the Big Brother producers roll out a new logo for the new cast, and that’s exactly what happened.

It’s still a while until the August 2 premiere, but it’s never too early to get excited about new content.

The producers previously stated that the BB25 cast is all-new houseguests, but fans may have to wait to find out whether or not that’s true.

After CBS pushed back Big Brother 25 on its summer schedule, new rumors have popped up about what else might shift.

The new Big Brother 25 TV commercial

Below is the fresh advertisement that CBS is running for Big Brother 25.

“What you’re about to see is real. No scripts, no actors, and no second takes. Their every action will be recorded by these cameras,” narrator Julie Chen Moonves says as scenes flash on the screen.

“Believe me, there’s absolutely no place to hide. Who would want to subject themselves to all this?” Julie continues as the commercial plays out.

Many former houseguests appear in the commercial, and a few are from seasons that aired years ago.

The TV spot even features the kitchen fire that the Big Brother 20 cast had to deal with in the summer of 2018.

More information on the Big Brother 25 cast and season

A new rumor about the BB25 cast reveals a potential houseguest. Or at least some information about that player. It’s an odd rumor, but fans have been guessing what it could mean.

And to get viewers excited about Big Brother again, a television special celebrating 25 seasons will air on CBS. People from past seasons are returning to film segments.

The Big Brother special will air in primetime before the BB25 season begins.

As a reminder, the first episode for this new season of Big Brother is slated for Wednesday, August 2.

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale has also spoken at length about the new season. Taylor hopes to return to the house this summer, possibly to host a challenge for the BB25 cast.

To view older seasons of the show, fans can stream Big Brother on Paramount+, Netflix, and Hulu. As for the live feeds, the Big Brother 25 cast will be featured in them, despite rumors to the contrary.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.