Big Brother fans worried about live feeds after online rumor

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2, with fans getting anxious about the postponed season.

In a typical summer, a new season would begin very soon.

But due to the ongoing Writers Strike, CBS pushed everything back about a month.

It was recently revealed that the BB25 cast will be all-new houseguests.

This means a brand new group is competing for the $750,000 prize.

The producers also stated that the Big Brother live feeds are returning, but a new Twitter account claims they are at risk.

Could the Big Brother live feeds go away?

“Bad news for #BigBrother fans! Execs @ Pararmount are deciding whether to pull the infamous live feeds for its upcoming 25th season[sic],” claims a Twitter user going by Heather Lynne Murphy.

“Love Feeds, a staple of the show since the pilot in 2000, have been criticized for portraying racism, sexism, bullying, and homophobia. #BB25[sic],” the account goes on to claim.

Yes, the account spelled all of those words incorrectly.

The claims from that Twitter account, created in 2022, got many Big Brother fans worried that the feeds would go away.

Many Twitter users also called out this user, some calling them a “random” who showed up for the Big Brother preseason.

One comment led the user to respond and claim that they used to write for TV Guide.

What we know about Big Brother 25 so far

Paramount+ has stated that the live feeds are returning this summer.

But even though that announcement has been made, it’s possible that the producers could shift.

It’s also possible that everything remains the same and that fans don’t need to be worried.

The casting for Big Brother 25 has ended, so the producers likely have a pool of players ready.

That pool will include several alternates in place in case someone on the primary cast has to get sent home.

Alternates who got the call recently include Joseph Abdin (BB24) and Claire Rehfuss (BB23). Both houseguests replaced people who had to be removed from casts.

As for the upcoming season, episodes are scheduled to air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

CBS might need to adjust its schedule due to the new season of Survivor that also airs on Wednesday nights.

And for fans who want to check it out, here is the list of Survivor 45 castaways.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.