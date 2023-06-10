Big Brother 25 cast appears ready to go

The Big Brother 25 cast selection process may have been completed.

Members of the BB25 cast will play in the season that debuts on August 2.

This new season got postponed due to the Writers Strike, but it will have many episodes in the fall.

In a press release, the producers also announced it is a group of all-new houseguests playing the game.

And now a hint was given suggesting the casting process has ended.

The downside is that fans might still have to wait a while to learn the names.

Is the Big Brother 25 casting process done?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, casting has begun for Big Brother 26.

That new season will likely air in the summer of 2024, but it could air much earlier if the WGA and SAG strikes drag on.

A Big Brother fan page on Twitter noticed that work on the BB26 cast has begun and feels that it indicates producers are ready for BB25.

“They’ve updated the casting website to now say they are casting for Big Brother 26, which is probably a good indication #BB25 casting is closed and finished,” wrote Reality BBQ in a new post.

The conclusion makes sense and suggests the producers know who is playing the game this summer.

Details about the new season of Big Brother

A $750,000 prize is on the line for the members of the BB25 cast.

The start date is Wednesday, August 2, which is later than a typical season.

Big Brother usually begins around the end of June or the beginning of July.

But with what is happening in Hollywood, CBS decided to delay the season premiere.

Now there will be more episodes in the fall than usual, which isn’t bad if the scripted shows all get postponed.

There have also been rumors that the BB25 season is getting extended, but the network hasn’t made that news official.

News from Big Brother alums

BB18 alum Corey Brooks is getting married soon. Corey and his partner shared some engagement photos and a summer wedding date.

Some other happy couples from the world of Big Brother also shared relationship news.

BB23 winner Xavier Prather revealed that he got engaged. The former member of the Cookout shared some photos from when he popped the question.

And BB21 houseguest Tommy Bracco is also engaged. Tommy recently shared the great news about his relationship online.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.