Big Brother 25 thoughts shared by Taylor Hale

A new season of Big Brother arrives this summer, and Taylor Hale shared some thoughts about it.

Taylor was the winner of Big Brother 24, achieving a very one-sided victory on the finale night.

The BB24 jury overwhelmingly went with her over Monte Taylor, earning her a nice $750,000 prize.

In preparation for the show’s return, Taylor filmed a segment for a Big Brother special airing soon on CBS.

She has been keeping busy following her BB24 win, including walking many red carpets and attending celebrity events.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But it also sounds like she will take time to watch Big Brother 25 play out later this summer.

Taylor Hale gives a new interview and speaks about Big Brother 2023

“It’s big! 25 years… come on. Maybe I’ll host a competition and hopefully, I’ll be actually be able to enter the house and do it,” Taylor Hale said about the new season of Big Brother.

Taylor spoke to Pride about what is happening in her life and said quite a lot about Big Brother. She also laid out some predictions and her hopes for the new installment.

“I would love to see iconic competitions coming back. Give me Pressure Cooker. I want to see those people standing with their finger on a button for hours,” Taylor added.

Below is a video from the Pressure Cooker challenge on Big Brother 6. This Endurance Challenge forced houseguests to stand in a box while keeping their finger on a button.

“I want to see a really long wall competition. I want to see the spelling competition come back,” Taylor added while talking about challenges she wants to see returning for Big Brother 25.

Below is the full interview that Taylor gave Pride, where she talks even more about her time in the Big Brother house and what she hopes for the fans.

More news from and about Big Brother

The start date for Big Brother 25 is August 2.

Beginning the season in August is a shift from recent years, but it has been done to give CBS more fall content.

The Writers Strike means many scripted dramas won’t return yet, so CBS will air many reality competition shows.

In addition to Big Brother 25 episodes, Survivor and The Amazing Race also return for new seasons.

A cast list for Survivor 45 also revealed the bios for the new people playing the game. Someone also returns for another shot at the $1 million prize.

Some good news is that the Big Brother 2023 season has been extended. Now fans won’t feel cheated by the season starting so late.

To watch Taylor Hale’s season of Big Brother, fans can stream the BB24 episodes on Paramount+.

The streaming service is also a great place to watch classic seasons from the past, including Big Brother 10 with Dan Gheesling.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.