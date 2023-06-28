New Big Brother 25 cast rumor is very odd

The Big Brother 25 cast will be revealed around the end of July.

But that hasn’t stopped a new crop of rumors from surfacing on social media.

The hit reality competition show airs its first episodes on August 2 following a postponement by CBS.

At least the BB25 season has been extended, treating fans to bonus episodes this fall.

Regarding the cast itself, producers have revealed that it is a group of all-new houseguests this summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To help promote the show, alums may come back to host a challenge or two.

An odd Big Brother 25 cast rumor

“The husband of a famous actress will be cast for this Summer’s BB. She started out in reality TV, and he is good friends with a recent HG,” reads a new rumor posted on Twitter.

No clarification was given about what was posted, but Spoiler Girl claims this new houseguest has ties to someone who has played the game before.

Spoiler Girl also claimed they were sharing this information because someone else was planning to expose the news.

A rumor about the BB25 cast. Pic credit: @TheSpoilerGirl1/Twitter

The nepotism of Big Brother

If these Big Brother rumors are accurate, it wouldn’t be the first time a friend or family member of a former houseguest got invited to play the game.

After Rachel Reilly won Big Brother and became infamous, her sister, Elissa Slater, was invited to play BB16.

And after Cody Calafiore became popular on Big Brother 16, his brother, Paulie Calafiore, was invited to play BB18.

Past houseguests have also included a father and daughter, secret siblings, and twins appearing in the same season.

The sibling of a mega-star also appeared in the house once.

Frankie Grande, the brother of Ariana Grande, was part of the BB16 cast. He tried to keep that relationship a secret until he found a way for it to benefit his game.

More information on Big Brother 25

Speaking of former players, a Big Brother showmance is doing a new podcast. They teased social media followers, stating that everything in their lives is “on the table” – including their “messy marriage” and likely BB25.

The new season of Big Brother begins on Wednesday, August 2, and will slide into its familiar primetime slots each week. New episodes are on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays again.

CBS may have to adjust the schedule in September because a new season of Survivor is also slated to air on Wednesday nights.

Recently a Survivor 45 cast list was leaked, showing bios of the new players, including one returner.

CBS fans could be very busy with reality television this fall, as Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race each return with new content

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.