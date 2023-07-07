Jackson Michie from Big Brother gets married today

It’s a big day for Jackson Michie and Caitlin Goodrich.

The wedding for the happy couple takes place on Friday, July 7.

Jackson and Caitlin revealed their engagement to the world in March, letting everyone know they were on a path to marriage.

“God blessed me more than I deserve. I get to marry my best friend and I couldn’t imagine doing life or serving The Kingdom with anyone else. I love you,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram post.

They also shared some fun pictures from their engagement day, including several focused on her beautiful ring.

Big Brother fans met Jackson when he was part of the BB21 cast. That season happened in the summer of 2019 and featured Jackson beating Holly Allen in the jury vote.

The big day arrives for Jackson and Caitlin

To start their wedding day, Jackson shared some engagement photos on his Instagram Stories that the couple had posed in.

Engagement photo for Jackson Michie. Pic credit: @jackson_michie/Instagram

As Jackson and his groomsmen were getting ready for the wedding, he shared a quick video letting everyone know what they were doing.

Pre-wedding photo for Jackson Michie. Pic credit: @jackson_michie/Instagram

More images are expected to pop up soon as the couple continues to celebrate their big day.

And below are some more fun engagement photos from the couple as they looked lovingly at each other this spring.

“When you know, you know,” Jackson captioned the post.

More Big Brother news

A new season of Big Brother begins during the summer of 2023.

CBS had to delay the start of the season, but everything begins on August 2.

Some good news came with that, as the Big Brother 2023 season has been extended.

Rumors about the season have suggested returners, and former houseguest Cody Calafiore said he thinks some houseguests are returning for another shot at the game.

The producers have previously stated that the BB25 cast is all-new houseguests, so that may still happen.

In addition to the new season beginning, a special to celebrate 25 seasons of Big Brother has been filmed.

Many Big Brother alums have filmed segments for that special, which will air a week before the BB25 season premiere.

Regarding news outside the house, former houseguest Donny Thompson wound up in the hospital after attempting to eat his food too quickly.

For fans who want to go back and watch Jackson Michie playing the game, Big Brother 21 is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.