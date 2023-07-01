Cody Calafiore is convinced Big Brother 25 features returners

Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Derrick Levasseur shared some interesting thoughts on the BB25 season.

A new season of Big Brother airs this summer, with a new group of houseguests competing for a $750,000 prize.

Many rumors about the season have come up recently, including why the show got postponed until August 2.

With BB25 becoming a hot topic, Cody and Derrick filmed a new episode of The Winner’s Circle.

This is the program that Cody and Derrick work on together, where they discuss what is going on in the world of reality television. The duo specializes in Big Brother but also covered The Challenge USA, The Traitors, and Big Brother: Canada.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After taking a break due to other projects they have been working on, the friends from BB16 uploaded a video about BB25.

Cody Calafiore is convinced the BB25 cast has returning people

“You said something that was interesting, I don’t want to skate over it. You do think that there’s going to be returning players this summer?” Derrick asked Cody.

“I think there has to be on Season 25,” Cody responded.

“Really? See, I don’t,” Derrick stated.

“I think there has to be. All newbies bring to the table the same dynamic of how a game plays out as some returners and some newbies. Cause now you’ve got newbies learning from the returners,” Cody explained.

After talking briefly about how interesting it was to see Paul Abrahamian play the game a second time (BB19), Cody referenced Big Brother 14.

“The coaches season, I think, is hands down one of the best seasons of Big Brother,” Cody noted.

“I agree,” said Derrick.

Cody referenced the BB14 cast, where four popular players returned to coach 12 new players. The coaches that summer were Dan Gheesling, Mike “Boogie” Malin, Britney Haynes, and Janelle Pierzina.

It led to an interesting dynamic and a fun final few weeks.

Below is the full video where Cody and Derrick discuss Big Brother 25.

More news and notes from Big Brother 25

To help Big Brother celebrate 25 seasons, Derrick and Cody also filmed a segment for a special that will air on CBS this summer.

A drop date for the Big Brother special was also revealed, giving fans a treat before the new summer season begins.

Will Cody be correct about former players being a part of the BB25 cast? Stay tuned because the houseguests will be revealed later in July.

As for the Big Brother 14 season that was referenced, below is footage from the first episode of that installment.

As a reminder, Cody and Derrick both starred in Big Brother 16. Cody was then invited back to be on Big Brother 22.

Those seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.