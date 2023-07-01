Donny Thompson from Big Brother 16 shares a health scare

Chew your food.

That’s the message Big Brother alum Donny Thompson shared.

To be more specific, Donny said, “chew y’alls food really good,” from a hospital bed where he was preparing to go through a procedure.

Donny explained how he “was eating some chicken” at “90 miles an hour,” and it got stuck in his esophagus.

Donny couldn’t get the chicken to pass, forcing him to go to the hospital to have a specialist work on it.

The video depicts the same Donny from when he appeared on Big Brother 16. He is still very endearing in the video shared below and even wished everyone a “wonderful week” as he waited to be helped out.

Donny Thompson goes through a medical procedure

It was on June 30 when Donny had to make his hospital visit, and he talks about the ordeal in this video.

For Big Brother fans still trying to place him, he was a member of the BB16 cast in the summer of 2014.

That season featured Derrick Levasseur emerging as the winner, but the cast also included Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Frankie Grande.

A twist during that season was for some of the houseguests to represent Team America and carry out tasks assigned by the fans. Donny was one of the players who took on that role.

Donny would finish the season in eighth place, but Big Brother fans voted for him to become America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Positive update from Donny Thompson

After his procedure, Donny popped on social media to let his followers know he was doing better.

Former houseguest Janelle Pierzina even stopped by to leave a note.

“Feel better Donny! Slow down on the chicken,” Janelle wrote.

“Thanks Janelle. I’ll get mama to cut it up into small pieces,” Donny jokingly replied.

Below are some additional messages of support from his followers that Donny also addressed.

Messages of support were left for BB16’s Donny Thompson. Pic credit: @DonnyThompsonBB/Twitter

