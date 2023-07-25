What is the Big Brother logo hiding?

Big Brother 25 has a new logo containing clues to the season’s theme.

Shared below, this new logo is already creating fresh buzz for the show.

The new season of Big Brother begins on August 2, meaning the houseguests are already sequestered.

And as they prepare to play the game, host Julie Chen Moonves has resumed teasing the fans.

“Do you see what I see 👀👀,” begins a post that Julie wrote on Instagram.

“So excited to reveal this #BB25 key art for you all,” Julie’s post continues.

New art for Big Brother 25

“But we had to wait until the Houseguests were sequestered because there’s many clues to this season’s theme. Can you guess?” reads the end of a message from Julie.

As seen in the image, designs emerge from the back of the Big Brother house.

So what are they hinting at? Could it be teams since there are four distinct sections?

Maybe it will have a horror or superhero theme? The shown is known for BB Comics, so a season based on that theme could be intriguing.

And is that a little hand emerging from the dark green section?

Excited Big Brother alums

Several former houseguests reacted to the new tease.

Ovi Kabir from Big Brother 21 suggested he is ready to move into the BB25 house.

James Huling (BB17 and BB18), Josh Martinez (BB19), and Tommy Bracco (BB21) also left comments.

Several BB alums leave comments about the BB25 season. Pic credit: @JulieChenMoonves/Instagram

More news from Big Brother

Clarification about the logo and the Big Brother 25 theme will come during the special event for BB25 this week.

Fans won’t learn the names of the new houseguests until the BB25 cast release date hits.

In the meantime, it’s time to start getting excited about the new season’s arrival.

CBS postponed the beginning of Big Brother 25 by about a month, forcing fans to go through July with no new content.

The good news is that the fall is packed with new episodes, and the season has been extended to help fill gaps in the primetime schedule.

Episodes begin airing on August 2 and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

The producers also advertised that the Big Brother live feeds are back this summer.

Former houseguests have also been revealing some great news from their lives.

Big Brother 19 houseguest Raven Walton just got married. And so did BB21 winner Jackson Michie.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.