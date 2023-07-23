Raven Walton from Big Brother 19 got married

Big Brother alum Raven Walton got married this weekend.

Raven married her best friend, Patrick Thomas, in a ceremony featuring their dog.

The couple announced their engagement this past winter. They got engaged after three years of dating.

“I said YES! And now I can’t wait to say I DO,” Raven said at the time.

“You mean the absolute world to me, words cannot express how much I love you! I’m still floating from yesterday! I can’t wait to see what life holds for us!” Raven told Patrick in an Instagram post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now the couple is married and opening a new chapter in their lives.

Raven Walton and Patrick Thomas Tarney get married

Today Raven shared a beautiful picture with her husband. It showcases her dress, his suit, and the rings she is sporting on her left hand.

Earlier this weekend, Raven and Patty were tagged in a beautiful video montage from their big day.

The couple loves sharing photos of themselves, so more wedding photos will likely be revealed soon.

Raven did post a few video clips on her Instagram Stories, and one features the happy couple kissing in a black and white setting.

Raven kisses her husband. Pic credit: @Walton_Raven/Instagram

Raven on Big Brother 2017 season

Raven played on the Big Brother 19 cast.

That season happened in the summer of 2017, and Raven finished sixth place.

During the season, Raven was part of several strong alliances, but she got voted out soon after losing her partner in the game.

On finale night, Raven voted for Paul Abrahmian to beat Josh Martinez. But by a vote of 5-4, Josh became the Big Brother 19 winner.

Raven’s season of the show is now available for streaming on Paramount+.

More Big Brother news

A new season of Big Brother begins on August 2. This means the BB25 cast list release date is almost here as well.

Producers advertised that this Summer 2023 season features only new players.

CBS updated the Big Brother TV schedule, with fall episodes airing in different primetime slots than the summer.

A one-hour primetime special celebrating 25 seasons of the hit reality competition show debuts soon.

And Raven isn’t the only Big Brother alum who has shared some great personal news.

Fellow BB19 cast member Jessica Nickson is pregnant again. She will soon have a new baby with her husband, Cody Nickson.

Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie also got married recently.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.