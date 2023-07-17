Big Brother 25 schedule shifts for Fall 2023

The Big Brother 25 schedule just shifted.

CBS released its primetime schedule for Fall 2023, so buckle up.

To put it mildly, significant changes are in store for CBS viewers.

The ongoing strikes by the actors and writers halted the production of scripted dramas and comedies.

A new era of reality television is coming, beginning with the return of Big Brother on August 2.

The return of Survivor and The Amazing Race further complicates the nights Big Brother will air.

What nights does Big Brother 25 air?

To begin with, Big Brother will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. That’s the familiar schedule that fans have gotten used to.

When the fall lineup begins, Big Brother will shift nights and times.

Instead of Wednesdays, Big Brother shifts to Tuesdays at 8/7c in the fall. Taking over on Wednesday nights will be 90-minute episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

And instead of 8/7c on Sundays, Big Brother moves to 10/9c after a two-hour block of Yellowstone. This is the network television premiere for Yellowstone, which had been airing on Paramount+.

The Thursday episodes of Big Brother will move from 9/8c to 8/7c, followed by Buddy Games and The Challenge: USA Season 2.

More news from Big Brother

The season premiere for Big Brother is coming up quickly.

Ahead of the August 2 premiere, a television special will air on Wednesday, July 26.

This Big Brother special celebrates 25 seasons of the hit reality competition show. Interviews have been filmed ahead of time with former houseguests.

And the hour-long special will help create buzz for a new summer season. Host Julie Chen Moonves is also going to show off the new house.

Fans should tune in for the special, as it will tease the BB25 theme and a twist.

Out in the world, several Big Brother alums have celebrated monumental moments in their lives.

BB18 houseguest Corey Brooks just got married, as did BB21 winner Jackson Michie.

Former BB11 showmance Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are married after they appeared on the show. And now Jeff and Jordan started a podcast to talk about their lives and how they got on the show.

As a reminder, Big Brother 25 begins with episodes at 8/7c on Wednesday, 9/8c on Thursday, and 8/7c on Sunday.

For the fall, Big Brother 25 shifts to Tuesday and Thursday at 8/7c and Sunday at 10/9c.

Older seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.