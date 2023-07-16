When will Chicago P.D. Season 11 episodes arrive?

Chicago P.D. is still on the fall TV schedule at NBC.

While ABC, FOX, and CBS have shifted primarily to reality shows, NBC is still advertising a familiar primetime slate.

The plan was for Chicago P.D. Season 11 to air Wednesday nights at 10/9c.

But the ongoing SAG and WGA strikes have halted production of all One Chicago shows.

There is a disconnect between what is plausible and what is getting advertised.

Maybe NBC plans to keep its Wednesday night intact and simply air repeat episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.?

When will Chicago P.D. Season 11 begin?

New episodes of Chicago P.D. are unlikely to be ready for the fall.

With the writers and cast members on strike, nobody is left to put in the work.

It has also been suggested that the One Chicago writers could be locked out of negotiations for much longer than anticipated.

The current landscape hints that Chicago P.D. Season 11 won’t begin until 2024. And that’s if a contract can be reached in the fall.

Fans of the Chicago shows may not get new content anytime soon. So it’s good that Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

More news from the world of One Chicago

Many of the Chicago P.D. stars have been showing their support for the strike.

Jesse Lee Soffer (Detective Jay Halstead) has been posting frequently about the WGA and SAG strikes. He was even seen on the picket lines supporting the writers.

Former cast member Sophia Bush Hughes was on Celebrity Family Feud this summer. Sophia played Detective Erin Lindsay on the show and also got married recently.

In some fun news from the show, one actor is ready to officiate a wedding.

LaRoyce Hawkins plays Officer Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. cast, and he is ready for Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) to get married.

LaRoyce also revealed that he is officially ordained, so he could do a ceremony in real life if his castmates decide to get married soon.

As a reminder, a cliffhanger ended the previous season of Chicago P.D. It makes the season finale worth re-watching, even though an important scene was removed.

Elsewhere in the world of One Chicago, a member of the Chicago Fire cast spoke about an intense ride-along he went on. It’s just some of the effort cast members put into bringing reality to the program.

Chicago P.D. is streaming on Peacock.