Bad news for Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med fans

Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med fans aren’t going to like this news.

An ongoing Writers Strike has already threatened the production of new episodes.

NBC ordered new seasons of the One Chicago shows to air in the fall, but that may not happen.

Without any writers, production of the One Chicago shows has halted.

The pending SAG-AFTRA strike threatens to complicate matters further because it would involve all the primary cast members.

And now murmurs have surfaced about how long the producers might wait to sit down with the writers.

Writers Strike could go on for many months

A new report from Deadline has quoted several people who feel the Writers Strike will last well into the fall.

According to Deadline, one producer feels that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers isn’t interested in sitting down with the writers for a long time.

That person even provided a rough date, stating that talks might not resume until the end of October.

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” one studio executive told Deadline.

Progress in negotiations can only happen if the two sides sit down to meet, but that might not be in the cards.

By the end of October, new seasons of the One Chicago shows are usually well underway. This latest news indicates that work on new episodes might not even start by then.

How long will the delay be for One Chicago shows?

It’s impossible to predict just how long these strikes will last. But if the sides haven’t even sat down together by mid-October, it is very unlikely that new episodes will arrive in 2023.

NBC has some difficult choices for the 2023-2024 television season. The network could air repeat episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays. It could also turn to reality TV and game shows to fill the gaps.

News from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.