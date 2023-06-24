Chicago Fire star worried about main character getting killed off

The One Chicago shows have never been shy about killing off primary characters, and that has a member of the Chicago Fire cast worried.

Actor David Eigenberg has been out promoting the docuseries LA Fire & Rescue, giving him time to address questions about his show.

This goes back to what happened in the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale, where Mouch (Chrisitan Stolte) got seriously injured on a call.

A Chicago Fire character at risk

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, but I don’t want to lose Christian because it’d be a huge hole in my life,” actor David Eigenberg told TVLine.

David plays firefighter Christopher Herrmann, a character who is very close to Mouch on the show.

Mouch and Herrmann are almost inseparable at Firehouse 51, and the actors who play those characters are equally close.

“I’ve watched Christian become a grandfather. Christian is one of the funniest guys on the show. He’s a real sourpuss, but, man, is he funny. We laugh a lot every day. I don’t want to lose anybody on the show. We’ve got a great group. We don’t have any jerks,” David also stated.

Will Mouch survive Chicago Fire Season 12?

In the final moments of Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 22, Mouch bleeds out in a hospital bed.

Herrmann was there to check in on his friend, but he was helpless as Mouch began suffering a medical emergency.

The outlook for Mouch looks pretty grim, leading to many Chicago Fire fans worrying that he will die.

But no announcement has been made about the future of actor Christian Stolte on the show. So maybe he will be just fine when the show finally returns. That would make David Eigenberg happy.

As for that troubling scene involving Mouch and Herrmann, it is shared below.

A new season of Chicago Fire has been ordered on NBC.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.