Chicago Fire’s new season could be postponed

Chicago Fire fans may have to wait a while for new episodes.

Despite NBC already ordering a new season of the show, work has been halted.

Plans for the new season had the show debuting in either September or October 2023.

But now, it’s possible that NBC has to push the show back to early 2024.

Several roadblocks have come up regarding Chicago Fire Season 12 getting started.

And this is all in addition to the changes within the cast that may take place.

Is Chicago Fire Season 12 going to get postponed?

The Writers Guild of America is currently on strike.

Most scripted shows — including the trio of One Chicago shows — employ writers who are members of the WGA.

The WGA is striking for better pay and more benefits, putting the networks in a position to rely on reality and game shows this fall.

And recently, the Screen Actors Guild, which consists of the actors and actresses of Hollywood, has also voted to approve a strike.

This means that the writers for Chicago Fire are already on strike and that the cast members for Chicago Fire are close to doing the same thing.

What happens if NBC postpones Chicago Fire?

If the WGA strike lasts too long or a SAG strike officially begins, it will be difficult for Chicago Fire Season 12 to start on time.

ABC released a new fall television schedule without scripted shows, showing its current outlook.

NBC can’t be too far behind with an announcement.

Over at CBS, Big Brother 25 got postponed. Typically, that is the big summer show for the network, but a decision was made to have most of the episodes air in the fall.

That will give CBS some anchored content, and it predicts that the network already feels the strike will last a while.

As for what will happen at NBC, the network will be forced to rely on more reality and game shows in the fall. It’s also possible that NBC could still roll out repeat episodes of the One Chicago shows on Wednesday nights.

Even on weeks when older episodes are shown, NBC tends to do well with the ratings generated by Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med.

More news from the world of Chicago Fire

An extended hiatus could be hard on fans because Chicago Fire has some big cliffhangers hanging over the show.

Many Chicago Fire fans are worried Mouch will die after what happened in the season finale.

During the downtime, fans can stream Season 11 episodes by using Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.