Chicago Fire Season 12 has big storylines to address

Chicago Fire Season 12 has a lot that needs to be addressed.

Many storylines from the show were left unresolved at the end of Season 11, providing an unfulfilling ending to some viewers.

Some of the plot points were out of the control of the writers, such as the status of Taylor Kinney playing Kelly Severide.

There is still a big mystery about whether or not Taylor will re-join the Chicago Fire cast for Season 12.

If Taylor doesn’t return, the writers must figure out how to give Kelly Severide a proper exit.

And an exit leaves a mess in the personal life of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

Chicago Fire cliffhangers that need to be resolved

Kidd left Firehouse 51 to track down her husband. Severide left the arson training in Alabama to take an assignment with the ATF. But he didn’t fully let his wife know what the future holds. Now she has left to find him.

Sam Carver (played by Jake Lockett) still has feelings for Stella and is disappointed that she left to track down Severide. At the same time, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) clearly likes Carver.

Will Mouch survive his hospital stay?

Mouch was seriously injured by shrapnel while on a call during the season finale. When Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) visited him in the hospital, Mouch flatlined as blood gushed onto the floor.

Many Chicago Fire fans are worried that Mouch will die, leading to actor Christian Stolte leaving the show. The producers have not announced anything about Christian’s future on the show.

by each other's side no matter what 🧡 pic.twitter.com/xb4JeOploJ — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) June 2, 2023

Is Brettsey finally getting married?

Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) returned to Chicago Fire on the finale and proposed to Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

Brett is in line to become the mother of an adopted baby, and Casey is ready to start a family with her.

She didn’t respond to his proposal before the episode ended, leaving fans desperate to know what happens next.

Will Brett say yes? Is Casey coming back to Firehouse 51? Those unresolved questions also need to be answered early in Season 12.

The bad news is that Chicago Fire Season 12 will likely get postponed. It means answers might take a while.

The bad news is that Chicago Fire Season 12 will likely get postponed. It means answers might take a while.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.