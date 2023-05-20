Chicago P.D. Season 11 could get postponed at NBC

Chicago P.D. Season 11 may not air in Fall 2023.

A new season of the hit drama was ordered by NBC, with the intent being to air those episodes during the 2023-2024 television season.

Unfortunately, the Writers Guild of America has gone on strike, which will impact all scripted shows.

The WGA is fighting for better pay and more rights. Writers are worried about the Hollywood landscape as streaming services and artificial intelligence become a larger part of the equation.

Actors and actresses are showing their support for the strike, including One Chicago star Jesse Lee Soffer. Jesse was recently seen on the picket lines with Chicago P.D. writer Derek Haas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While the strike won’t affect the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale (scheduled for May 24), it will create some problems for the following season.

How will the Writers Strike impact Chicago P.D. Season 11?

Due to the strike, all scripted shows have paused production. This means that the writers aren’t creating scripts, the casts aren’t learning lines, and the crews aren’t building sets.

Though it’s unclear how long the strike could last, some networks have already changed their fall schedules. Grey’s Anatomy and The Conners have been taken off the ABC schedule in exchange for more reality shows.

For CBS, new Survivor episodes will be longer, and there are rumors that Big Brother 25 has been delayed to take primetime slots in the fall.

NBC has found much success with airing repeat episodes of the One Chicago shows, so older episodes of Chicago P.D. might still be used as a placeholder in the schedule.

What is a possible Chicago P.D. Season 11 start date?

If the strike drags out through the entire summer, production on scripted shows wouldn’t even start until Fall 2023. This could lead to start dates not arriving until the winter months.

And if everything gets pushed back far enough, Chicago P.D. Season 11 might not even begin until January 2024.

This will be disheartening news to anyone that hasn’t heard about the WGA strike. Even though it appears to all be bad news, the silver lining is that new episodes of Chicago P.D. have already been ordered, so they will eventually arrive.

To re-watch previous episodes from Chicago P.D., everything is available for streaming on Peacock. That will be a place to watch content during the long summer hiatus and if the strike leads to significant postponements.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.