Chicago Fire star talked about an intense ride-along he went on

One Chicago Fire star goes on ride-alongs to help his character on the show.

Presenting a realistic portrayal of firefighters is important to actor David Eigenberg.

On Chicago Fire, David plays Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann.

Herrmann is a veteran firefighter at Firehouse 51 and someone the other characters turn to for leadership.

David recently shared a funny video referencing his character from Sex and the City on the Chicago Fire set.

It showed that he also finds some humor in his job.

David Eigenberg speaks about a memorable ride-along

“I’ve been on ride-alongs quite a bit, and you see stuff,” David told NBC Insider.

He then shared a story about a recent one he took part in.

“The last one I went on this last year, not much was going on. But they got a call, it was a car wreck, and they said there was a kid in the car. And you walk up to the car praying that the kid’s OK. And the kid was. I’ve never seen a kid in a car wreck. I don’t want to see it,” David elaborated.

The topic of ride-alongs came up because David was helping to promote a new NBC show called LA Fire & Rescue.

This new show presents footage of the real heroes on the front lines of Los Angeles.

Episodes of LA Fire & Rescue air Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC. They are immediately followed by repeat episodes of Chicago Fire, presenting a theme for viewers.

The July 5 episode focuses on the lifeguards of the LA County Fire Department and features a rescue from the Malibu triathlon.

Below is a preview NBC released ahead of the first episode.

More news and notes from Chicago Fire

NBC ordered a new season of Chicago Fire.

The plan was for the new episodes to debut in the fall of 2023.

But a Writers Strike has forced most scripted dramas to halt production.

The halted production could lead to a delay in the debut of Chicago Fire Season 12.

When the show does return, it has to address a cliffhanger from the previous season finale.

One of the Chicago Fire stars worries about a character getting killed and how it could impact the show.

And there are still questions about whether or not Kelly Severide returns.

Episodes of LA Fire & Rescue and Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. The service also has older episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.