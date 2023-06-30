Chicago Fire star talked about an intense ride-along he went on

One Chicago Fire star goes on ride-alongs to help his character on the show.
Presenting a realistic portrayal of firefighters is important to actor David Eigenberg.
On Chicago Fire, David plays Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann.
Herrmann is a veteran firefighter at Firehouse 51 and someone the other characters turn to for leadership.
David recently shared a funny video referencing his character from Sex and the City on the Chicago Fire set.
It showed that he also finds some humor in his job.
David Eigenberg speaks about a memorable ride-along
“I’ve been on ride-alongs quite a bit, and you see stuff,” David told NBC Insider.
He then shared a story about a recent one he took part in.
“The last one I went on this last year, not much was going on. But they got a call, it was a car wreck, and they said there was a kid in the car. And you walk up to the car praying that the kid’s OK. And the kid was. I’ve never seen a kid in a car wreck. I don’t want to see it,” David elaborated.
The topic of ride-alongs came up because David was helping to promote a new NBC show called LA Fire & Rescue.
This new show presents footage of the real heroes on the front lines of Los Angeles.
Episodes of LA Fire & Rescue air Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC. They are immediately followed by repeat episodes of Chicago Fire, presenting a theme for viewers.
The July 5 episode focuses on the lifeguards of the LA County Fire Department and features a rescue from the Malibu triathlon.
Below is a preview NBC released ahead of the first episode.
