David Eigenberg from Chicago Fire jokes about his other show in a funny social media post

Chicago Fire star David Eigenberg is featured in a new video from the set.

Within the world of One Chicago, David plays Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann.

He is one of the veteran firefighters at Firehouse 51 and brings a lot of humor.

Long before he joined the Chicago Fire cast, David was featured on another show.

On Sex and the City, David played Steve Brady.

Steve was married to Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), and he even returned for the new incarnation, And Just Like That.

A fun video from the Chicago Fire set

A new Instagram video was shared on the One Chicago page. It shows David on the set, likely between filming scenes for a Season 11 episode.

As he looks around the area, David slips into his character from Sex and the City. He then starts calling for Miranda.

This is humorous because Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd) is usually on set with him.

After David calls for Miranda several times, the video shifts to Miranda as she says, “Not this Miranda,” with a coy look.

The cast certainly seems to have a lot of fun on the set, even when they aren’t currently filming.

Actress Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) shared some Chicago Fire set images from behind the scenes. She also posted a video that featured Jesse Spencer returning to the show.

More news from the One Chicago shows

The long summer hiatus between seasons is underway for the three One Chicago shows.

New seasons have been ordered, with new episodes slated to arrive in the fall of 2023.

Unfortunately, Chicago Fire Season 12 could get postponed. Ongoing issues with the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild have created numerous production problems.

In some sad news from the show, actor Treat Williams has died. Treat played Benny Severide on the Chicago Fire cast, interacting with Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide) for many years.

Recently, Taylor issued a statement about Treat’s death, paying tribute to his fallen co-star.

After the sad news, the One Chicago social media accounts also made a nice post.

With the ongoing strikes, no new episodes of Chicago Fire may arrive until the winter months. A new era of reality shows could be on the way if the strikes drag out.

During the downtime, fans can stream past episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.