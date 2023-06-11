Chicago Fire star Kara Killmer shares behind-the-scenes videos, pictures from Season 11

Kara Killmer from Chicago Fire gave fans a treat.

In a new post on Instagram, Kara provided a look behind the scenes.

On the show, Kara plays lead paramedic Sylvie Brett.

This past season was dramatic for Sylvie, ending with several big cliffhangers.

When the show returns, Chicago Fire fans will learn if Sylvie becomes a mom.

And everyone wants to know Sylvie’s answer to that proposal from Matt Casey.

Behind the scenes at Chicago Fire Season 11

“Season 11 photo dump. Mostly of @hanakogreensmith and I acting nuts, but some quality #bts of @danielkyri and @mrmayo and a few others as well. It’s all about humor here,” Kara wrote in her Instagram post.

The people she references are Hanako Greensmith (paramedic Violet Mikami), Daniel Kyri (firefighter Darren Ritter), and Miranda Rae Mayo (Lieutenant Stella Kidd).

In addition to five funny images from the set, Kara shared five short video clips.

Rehearsal for Matt Casey’s marriage proposal

Kara also shared a scene from the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale, where Sylvie is at home, and she hears a knock at the door.

When Sylvie answers the door, she is greeted by Casey, who talks to her before going down on one knee.

In the scene from the set, everyone is clearly having some fun, including someone telling Kara how she should answer the question from guest star Jesse Spencer.

“I asked Jesse not to show me the ring until we were actually filming so I could be surprised. Obviously there were some fun reactions from the peanut gallery,” Kara wrote in the post.

When the show finally returns, there are a lot of Chicago Fire cliffhangers that need to be addressed.

Unfortunately, it might be months until the show returns from its summer hiatus.

Due to what is going on in Hollywood, Chicago Fire Season 12 may be postponed by NBC.

