The Chicago P.D. season finale cut out an important scene

Chicago P.D. ended Season 10 with a dramatic conclusion to the case about the Beck family.

Officer Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick John Flueger) was working undercover for the second half of the season,

Ruzek’s job was to get close to the daughter of Richard Beck. He did so and was even working for Richard.

Keeping his personal life separate from his undercover work was rough, but Ruzek managed it.

As the final episode of the season was playing out, Samantha Beck told Ruzek that she was leaving Chicago to protect her son.

It turned out that the timetable for a domestic terrorist attack had been moved up, so Ruzek had to scramble.

While trying to help Samantha and her son, the young son shot Ruzek and nearly killed him.

Recapping the final moments from finale night

After Ruzek got shot, Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) helped rush him to the hospital, where he was taken into surgery.

Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) was also there, and she told Burgess to go try to save the boy. Ruzek requested that she do so, even though he had been shot.

This was the last scene where Ruzek was shown or mentioned in the episode, but some things were cut from the final moments.

On Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 22, the final scene that was used featured Hank Voight and ASA Samantha Chapman having a drink.

A missing scene from the Chicago P.D. season finale

Below are some Chicago P.D. spoilers which got edited out of the show.

A filmed scene shows Burgess checking on Ruzek after he went through the surgery. He survived the ordeal, even though he was still in the hospital.

Release the Burzek hospital scene that was cut. pic.twitter.com/eQJqkObJAs — Mary/Burzek is canon 🥰 (@lvjk) May 25, 2023

Why was the scene cut from Chicago P.D.?

It’s possible that the producers wanted to keep a cliffhanger in the season finale to keep fans talking about the show.

Having fans worry about the fate of Ruzek is one way to keep people looking forward to the Season 11 premiere.

Patrick John Flueger has not hinted at leaving the Chicago P.D. cast, so fans probably don’t have to worry that much. But anything can happen with these procedural dramas.

The new season of Chicago P.D. might get postponed by NBC. An ongoing Writers Strike and a potential SAG strike are getting in the way of filming new content.

And even though the long summer hiatus has begun, Chicago P.D. fans got the show trending again.

To rewatch episodes from Chicago P.D., the show can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.