Chicago P.D. couple trending on social media

Chicago P.D. fans can’t get enough of Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton.

This week, fans got the couple trending again on social media, even though the show is on hiatus.

It’s remarkable how dedicated the Upstead fans have become, even as the relationship struggles on the show.

On the Chicago P.D. cast, Jesse Lee Soffer plays Detective Jay Halstead.

And actress Tracy Spiridakos plays Detective Hailey Upton.

Upton and Halstead worked together closely on the Intelligence team and became a couple.

They then married, even though it caused some issues they had to work through.

But when Halstead re-enlisted in the Army and left Intelligence, it left a hole in the show and the relationship.

Chicago P.D. fans get #UpsteadForever trending again

Taking to social media this week, many Chicago P.D. fans used a hashtag to let everyone know how much they have missed Upstead.

It isn’t the first time this term has been trending, and it likely won’t be the last if these die-hard fans have anything to say about it.

“Smiles that take over the entire face,” wrote one fan as they shared an image of Jesse and Tracy smiling on the set.

Another fan talked about how much they have missed seeing Halstead on screen and want to see a happy ending for the couple.

Currently, Upstead is not in a good place, with the writers forced to make difficult choices after Jesse left the Chicago P.D. cast.

Several fans re-shared GIFs and memes featuring the couple. The one below shows Upton and Halstead embracing in a kiss during an important moment.

There are also new requests from fans to bring back Jesse Lee Soffer.

One idea from a fan would be to have a spin-off that revolved around Halstead and Upton. That could be interesting.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 ordered by NBC

Even though a new season has been ordered, it could be a long wait for new episodes of Chicago P.D.

NBC will likely postpone all One Chicago shows, and the fall television schedule will get packed with reality and game shows.

There are also some big changes to how the Chicago P.D. cast will work during the new season. It could take fans a while to get used to it.

During the downtime, fans of the shows can stream them by using Peacock. That’s a great way to go back and see some of the classic episodes that featured Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.