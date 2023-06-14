Chicago Fire shares tributes for Treat Williams

Treat Williams died on Monday, June 12, at 71.

He passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

The veteran actor had been in many projects, including a recent stint on Blue Blooks and a long run on Everwood.

One of the more notable roles played by Treat was Benny Severide in Chicago Fire.

Benny Severide was the father of Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney).

Sign up for our newsletter!

As fate would have it, the character was also mentioned in a recent episode.

Chicago Fire shares messages about Treat Williams

“A National Treasure” was the simple message Randy Flagler posted on an Instagram photo of himself and Treat.

Randy plays Capp on the Chicago Fire cast and had many interactions with Treat.

“It’s been an honor to watch the great Treat Williams. Our condolences to Treat Williams’ family and friends. He will be missed,” reads the message posted by the One Chicago social media page.

The One Chicago pages also shared a photo from Treat while he was acting.

Since Benny Severide already passed away in Chicago Fire, the writers don’t need to address Treat passing away.

When the show returns with Season 12, fans will likely be treated with a title card at the end of a new episode. That title card will mention that he passed away during the hiatus.

More Chicago Fire news

Chicago Fire Season 12 has been ordered. The original plan was for episodes to debut in the fall of 2023.

Unfortunately, the new season of Chicago Fire will likely be postponed. Two major strikes in Hollywood are impacting nearly every scripted drama on television.

Huge Chicago Fire cliffhangers ended the previous season. This has left many questions about where the show heads next.

Many fans worry about Mouch dying after he got seriously injured on a season finale call.

Members of the One Chicago casts have been sharing vacation photos and doing photo dumps from their work this past year.

Patrick Flueger from Chicago P.D. shared photos from a European vacation that he was taking with his girlfriend.

And Kara Killmer shared some great set photos from her work on Chicago Fire Season 11. She also shared a rehearsal video from when Jesse Spencer returned to have Matthew Casey pop the question.

Chicago Fire episodes can be streamed on Peacock. The streaming service also has past episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.