Chicago P.D. star shares amazing pictures from a European vacation with girlfriend

Chicago P.D. is currently on hiatus at NBC.

This has allowed cast members to take some fun vacations.

Patrick Flueger is traveling through Europe with his girlfriend and sharing some great photos.

On the show, Patrick plays Officer Adam Ruzek.

This past season was rough for Ruzek, and it finished with him getting shot as a case unraveled.

But Ruzek’s personal life improved, as he now lives with Officer Kim Burgess and their adopted daughter.

Patrick Flueger vacations in Europe

A new Instagram post from Patrick went live this weekend.

Patrick and his girlfriend, model Reem Amara, checked out the Ancient Roman baths.

They also enjoyed eating crumpets and some “cute lil sandwiches” as they took in the sights.

The post includes a brief video and fun photos of Patrick and Reem enjoying delicious-looking food.

A visit to Stonehenge for Patrick and Reem

Previously, Patrick shared a fun Instagram post of the couple visiting the United Kingdom.

Patrick talked about being obsessed with Stonehenge in the caption of his post.

“Stonehenge!!!! Swipe for a true progression of joy• •guys I love me some history,” Patrick started the post.

“I’ve been obsessed with Stonehenge since I was very small….I finally saw it in real life,” Patrick noted.

Walking the streets of London with Patrick Flueger

The couple also spent time in London, where they snapped a picture of an English bulldog.

Patrick and Reem also enjoyed some local beer and relaxed in the grass.

A fun bed and breakfast stop

“I’ve never been in a place that could only be described as whimsical. This is that place. 🇬🇧 if u are in the area, do yourself a favor and stay here #PaddyAndReemsKingUKongAdventure,” Patrick wrote in a post about the bed and breakfast where they stayed.

The grounds of the BnB look like something out of a movie.

More Chicago P.D. news

Marina Squerciati also went on an extended vacation after she finished filming Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Marina and Torrey DeVitto swam in the Dead Sea as part of their trip to Isreal, and the duo shared many interesting photos.

Torrey plays Dr. Natalie Manning in the world of One Chicago.

And even though the show is on hiatus, fans got a Chicago P.D. couple to trend on social media again.

NBC has ordered a new season, but the network may have to postpone Chicago P.D. Season 11. The ongoing Writers Strike will impact all the One Chicago shows.

Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c on NBC.