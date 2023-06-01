One Chicago stars go swimming in the Dead Sea

The casts of the One Chicago shows are enjoying the time off between seasons.

During late spring and early summer each year, people from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. take trips with friends and family.

Actresses from Med and P.D. just enjoyed a trip to the Dead Sea.

Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast, shared a fun video showing her swimming.

At the same time, Torrey DeVitto from Chicago Med shared an image of herself floating on the Dead Sea.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Torrey played Dr. Natalie Manning on the hit drama, and she returned to the show for the Season 8 finale.

Marina Squerciati swimming in the Dead Sea

“Dead Sea. Now you see me…,” Marina wrote as a simple caption on her Instagram post.

In addition to a video that shows her swimming in the sea, Marina shared a picture of herself covered in mud.

The Dead Sea borders Jordan to the east and the West Bank and Israel to the west.

Swimming in the Dead Sea is very difficult due to the high salt content, which can make it easy for people to float.

The mud from the sea is also supposed to be good for your skin.

Torrey DeVitto also enjoys the Dead Sea

“Floating. BRB,” Torrey wrote as the caption to her post.

In the image below, Torrey can be seen in her back swimsuit and sunglasses as she enjoys solitude.

From the angle of the photos taken of Marina and Torrey, it appears that a drone was used.

New episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

NBC ordered Chicago Med Season 9 and Chicago P.D. Season 11.

New episodes from each show should debut during the 2023-2024 television season. That’s the current plan.

The bad news is that the Writers Strike will likely postpone all three One Chicago shows.

This means it could be a while until new content arrives on NBC.

More news from One Chicago

A fellow Chicago P.D. star shared his piercings in a recent throwback photo.

And as the weather continues to warm up, fans should expect to see more vacation photos from the One Chicago cast members.

Until the new episodes arrive, fans can also enjoy re-watching past episodes.

Several huge Chicago Fire cliffhangers took place during the Season 11 finale, giving people much to think about during the break.

And the Chicago P.D. season finale left a character clinging to life.

One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock.