Chicago P.D. star shares throwback photo showing off his piercings

Patrick John Flueger from Chicago P.D. shared a fun throwback photo from his teen years.

On the show, Patrick plays Officer Adam Ruzek, a vital piece of the Intelligence team.

The departure of Jesse Lee Soffer (Detective Jay Halstead) has made Ruzek even more important to the group.

Filming has been completed on Chicago P.D. Season 10, allowing the cast and crew to return to their regular lives.

Some other Chicago P.D. stars routinely post on social media about everything going on with them.

But Patrick isn’t as active online, so his intermittent posts become a big deal.

Patrick John Flueger shares a throwback photo

“My Fathers favorite photo of me as a pierced youth….obviously,” Patrick wrote as the caption for his Instagram post.

He also added hashtags to create humor with the post, including #PiercedByFLowers and #YoureWelcomeDad.

The last hashtag reveals that he was only kidding about it being his father’s favorite photo.

In the photo, Patrick is shown smiling while hanging out in the flower garden of his house.

Flowers are strategically placed on his body and held in place by his numerous piercings.

Chicago P.D. news and notes

Details about the upcoming Chicago P.D. season finale indicate that Ruzek is a big part of the story.

Everything will tie back to the case involving the Becks, where Ruzek has been undercover for nearly half the season.

It’s unclear if things will get wrapped up during the May 24 episode or if the night ends in a cliffhanger.

The One Chicago writers love to end seasons on cliffhangers, so an unresolved storyline would not be surprising.

Since Chicago P.D. Season 11 has been ordered for the 2023-2024 television season, the writers aren’t forced to conclude any ongoing storylines.

Elsewhere, Chicago Fire brings back a former star for its season finale. That episode will debut right before the Chicago P.D. finale on May 24.

It’s possible that Chicago P.D. Season 11 could get postponed by NBC.

The ongoing Writers Strike is causing problems for scripted dramas, and that will impact the filming for all three One Chicago dramas.

Jesse Lee Soffer was on the picket lines recently. He did so to join Chicago P.D. writer Derek Haas and support the writers.

All previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock. Watching the older episodes could help fans pass the time during the long summer hiatus.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.